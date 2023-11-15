Apple extends free Emergency SOS via satellite for iPhone 14 users

Apple announced today that it will be giving iPhone 14 users another year of free Emergency SOS via satellite.

Originally, Apple gave away the service to iPhone 14 users for free when the smartphone launched, which means that the original contract will end in November next year. Now, it’s free for two more years which starts when the device is activated in any country that supports Emergency SOS via Satellite. Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing VP Kaiann Drance said that the service ‘helped save lives around the world’, and that they’re happy that iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 users could take advantage of it for two more years.

Emergency SOS via Satellite allows iPhone 15 and iPhone 14 users to receive and send text messages via satellite. In clear sky conditions, the text will be sent in just 15 seconds, with a short questionnaire and instructions on where to point the device for sending the message.