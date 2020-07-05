Apple facing challenges to free up iPhone shipments as India is holding its imports from China

According to a report by Reuters, Apple and many other companies are facing difficulties and are battling to free the stuck shipments at the Chennai port in India as the country is no longer importing from China because of the tension at the border.

According to the report the custom officers in Chennai are holding more than 150 shipments of various electronic parts and smartphones from China. It has disrupted operations in the Foxconn’s plants. Foxconn is one of the largest Apple suppliers. The sources said that the Taiwanese company Foxconn’s two plants have no work this week which has led many workers to stay at home as there is no work.

Reuters also said in the report that India is clearing some of the shipments but the hold-up has caused a very bad state for Foxconn and in turn for Apple.

The delay in the shipments is impacting businesses all over the world. Several Indian-US lobbies have urged the Indian government to intervene to sort out the issues. The government of India says that these strict clearance measures for the shipments that are coming from China are not permanent.