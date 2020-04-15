Apple finally releases the new 2020 iPhone SE

Apple has officially released the all-new iPhone SE 2020 earlier today. The new iPhone looks just like the iPhone 8, making many iPhone users disappointed (including myself).

According to many rumors, the iPhone SE was expected to have an edged design just like the first generation iPhone SE and have a larger screen. Sadly, it has the same old round edges that the iPhone 6/7/8 had and has exactly the same screen size.

iPhone SE

The new iPhone SE costs $399 USD and will be available in Black, White, and Red. Pre-orders for the device begin at 5:00 AM PDT on the 17th of March, 2020. To know more about the device, head over to Apple’s website.