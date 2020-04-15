Apple finally releases the new 2020 iPhone SE

Avatar
Haider Ali Khan
The new iPhone SE in 2020.

Apple has officially released the all-new iPhone SE 2020 earlier today. The new iPhone looks just like the iPhone 8, making many iPhone users disappointed (including myself).

According to many rumors, the iPhone SE was expected to have an edged design just like the first generation iPhone SE and have a larger screen. Sadly, it has the same old round edges that the iPhone 6/7/8 had and has exactly the same screen size.

iPhone SE

iPhone SE colors

The new iPhone SE costs $399 USD and will be available in Black, White, and Red. Pre-orders for the device begin at 5:00 AM PDT on the 17th of March, 2020. To know more about the device, head over to Apple’s website.

Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on reddit
Reddit
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on email
Email
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp