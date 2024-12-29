Apple halts iPhone SE and iPhone 14 sales in more EU regions

Apple recently stopped selling the third-generation iPhone SE, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 online in more EU regions to comply with regulations.

In accordance with the EU banning the sales of smartphones that do not charge via USB-C, Apple has removed the iPhone SE 3, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the iPhone 14 from the Apple Store online in Sweden, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Ireland, Germany, France, Finland, Denmark, Belgium, Austria, and other countries in the EU. The regulation took effect on December 28 and applies to current and older iPhone models. It’s worth noting that the UK is unaffected and will still have the three iPhone models available to purchase.

Apple started removing the iPhone models last week, with the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 still available due to having the USB-C port. It’s believed that the next iPhone SE will debut in March.