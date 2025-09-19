iPhone

Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production

By Samantha Wiley
Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production

Apple has been having talks with Taiwan suppliers on potentially making a test production hub in Taiwan for Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone. The company has shown interest in building a mini production hub for its foldable iPhone, which is rumored to be released next year.


Apple has a reported long-term plan replicating their manufacturing line in India to reduce their dependence on China for production of their devices and a rollout with no hurdles. The company disclosed to multiple suppliers that they expect the unveiling of the foldable iPhone to skyrocket the demand for all iPhones.

Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production

Reports by supply chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo state the foldable iPhone adapting the style of a book is planned for release next year with a 7.8-inch inner display and an outer screen of 5.5 inches. The camera of the foldable iPhone will have a dual-lens rear camera. Moreover, a foldable iPad will follow in 2028. 


Latest News
Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome
Gemini AI Has Come To Chrome
1 Min Read
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
iPhone 17 Pro Ad Launched By Apple In Line With Its Release in Australia
1 Min Read
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
MacBook Pro With OLED Display Will Reportedly Have Touch Screen
1 Min Read
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
Budget-Friendly MacBook May Enter Mass Production in Q4 of 2025
1 Min Read
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
Safari Technology Preview 228 Released By Apple
1 Min Read
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
The 15-Inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $200 Off
1 Min Read
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
New Firmware Update For Powerbeats Pro 2 Rolled Out
1 Min Read
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
Acoustic Seal Test Used For Better ANC and Sound Quality For AirPods 3
2 Min Read
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air Is $150 Off On Amazon
The 13-Inch M3 iPad Air Is $150 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
New Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Introduces iOS 26 Features
New Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro 2 Introduces iOS 26 Features
1 Min Read
Apple Ginza Going Back To Original Location
Apple Ginza Going Back To Original Location
1 Min Read
Lost your password?