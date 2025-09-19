Apple In Discussions With Taiwanese Suppliers For Foldable iPhone Production

Apple has been having talks with Taiwan suppliers on potentially making a test production hub in Taiwan for Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone. The company has shown interest in building a mini production hub for its foldable iPhone, which is rumored to be released next year.

Apple has a reported long-term plan replicating their manufacturing line in India to reduce their dependence on China for production of their devices and a rollout with no hurdles. The company disclosed to multiple suppliers that they expect the unveiling of the foldable iPhone to skyrocket the demand for all iPhones.

Reports by supply chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo state the foldable iPhone adapting the style of a book is planned for release next year with a 7.8-inch inner display and an outer screen of 5.5 inches. The camera of the foldable iPhone will have a dual-lens rear camera. Moreover, a foldable iPad will follow in 2028.