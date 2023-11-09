Apple India launches iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus AirPods promo

Apple customers in India can enjoy a 50% off on select AirPods when they buy an iPhone 14 Plus or an iPhone 14 from November 8 to 14.

As the region is preparing for the Diwali festival, Apple is set to celebrate by slashing half-price on its earphones products. The second generation AirPods Pro with MagSafe case, the third generation AirPods with MagSafe case, and third generation AirPods with Lightning case are ₹9950 off whenever customers buy an iPhone 14 Plus or iPhone 14. The promotion is available in retail stores as well as Apple’s online store.

It’s not clear whether Apple will have other promotions during the Diwali celebration. Those interested can check out Apple’s official website for the full terms and conditions of the AirPods promotion. Outlined in the document are promotion restrictions, procedures for returns and exchanges, and other details surrounding the Diwali Offer 2023.