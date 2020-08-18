Apple inspects possible future iPhone manufacturing facility in Vietnam

Apple representatives have visited a manufacturing facility owned by partner Luxshare to check if it meets their standards.

Tang Due Bang, Luxshare’s Foreign Affairs Manager has reported that representatives from Apple have come to see the construction in Van Trung Industrial Park. The tech giant has also checked to see if the factory met the requirements to assemble iPhones.

It’s one of several Vietnam-based operations which asked for financial assistance for AirPods assembly expansion purposes. Construction began when Apple asked to expand production and was completed in just 5 months.

Luxshare investment numbers over Bac Giang have reached about $270 million. Currently, the plant has 28,000 workers but it still falls short in the target of 50K to 60K for iPhone production.

It’s worthy to note that Apple hasn’t approved of the factory yet as there seems to be something amiss in the on-side dormitory aspect. Luxshare is currently working to expand two more plots and has sought approval from the local government.