Apple iPhone 11 dominates India’s smartphone market with 68% share

According to a report by AppleInsider, Apple may yet have to penetrate India’s mainstream Smartphone market however; the flagship iPhones still take the top position.

According to the IDC’s statistics released on Friday Apple accounted for 62.7% of the total market segment for smartphones which are $500 and up in India. These statistics are for the first quarter of 2020. It beats Samsung and OnePlus in this segment.

iPhone 11 also took 68% of the share for the $700 to over-$1000 market segment in the past three months. According to the estimate by IDC iPhone has doubled the shares in this category as compared to previous years.

India’s Smartphone segment saw a 1.5% growth in this year’s first quarter. There were a total of 32.5 million units that were shipped all across the country. Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Samsung, and RealMe were the top five vendors.

The data released by IDC is in line with the numbers which were issued in April by Counterpoint Research. Counterpoint Research estimated that there will be 4$ year-on-year growth of the iPhone’s market in India. One of the main reasons for the increased sales of the iPhone 11 in India were the discounts available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other sellers.

The numbers given by IDC have been challenged before by Apple CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives. They say that these numbers for the quarterly forecasts given by IDC are not 100% accurate. Apple does not offer independent sale data, and it is why people in the industry have to rely on data provided by independent researchers such as IDC.