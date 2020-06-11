Apple iPhone 12 production is expected to begin in July

According to a paywalled report on DigiTimes Apple will compete for the EVT i.e., engineering validation and testing phase for its iPhone 12 lineup by the end of June and will start the production of the iPhone 12 models in July.

The report says that the iPhone 12 lineup will go into production in the next month, but it does not mention if all the models of the iPhone 12 lineup will be released at the same time. It is, however, noted that Apple will unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in September this year.

According to the claims by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and many other officials the higher end models releasing this year that will have 5G support will see a delay in the launch. The reason for the delay is the challenges in production due to the ongoing health crisis.

Kuo mentions that the iPhones with mmWave will be delayed because of the design changes made to the antenna-in-package back in April. It is expected that Apple will release 4 iPhone models this year. All of these four models will support 5G connectivity and will have OLED displays and also feature LiDar scanner.