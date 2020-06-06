Apple iPhone 13 prototype images surface online

There are still a few months till Apple unveils the iPhone 12 lineup. It may seem early but rumors are circulating online about the iPhone 13 which will come in fall 2021. Earlier a Japanese website Mac Otakara revealed a 3D prototype of the 5.5-inch iPhone which will come in 2021. The sire claims that these are from “Alibaba sources.”

This new 5.5-inch model will be the successor to the 5.4-inch model that will release later in 2020. One notable thing is that there is no notch for its front-facing camera. According to the Japanese site, Apple might go for Samsung’s Under Panel Sensor technology. This technology positions the camera under the display. There is another rumor that the site also shares; the phone might have a bottom-of-screen camera.

The images show that the iPhone will have ultra-thin bezels. The images show an incomplete camera module with five dots. Last month an Apple leaker Fudge (@choco_bit) shared on Twitter that new models that will come in 2021 will feature a four-camera setup. However, it is not clear if that information is accurate.

Another change that is seen on the images is there will be a USC-C port and no lightning port. There have also been rumors that Apple iPhones will have no ports at all, and will use wireless technology for data transfer and charging. According to Ming-Cho, Apple analyst, the higher-end models of iPhone coming in 2021 will give a completely wireless experience.