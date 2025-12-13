iPhone

Apple is Making More Foldable iPhones Than Initially Anticipated

By Samantha Wiley
Apple may be making more foldable devices than we anticipated. An order for OLED panels amounting to 22 million from Samsung Display was placed by the company for its first foldable device, indicating that a bigger production goal has been set by the company.


This makes the production plan for the foldable iPhone 30% more than the initial expectations at around 6-8 million units. The figures were early estimates based on the historical performance of the global market of foldable smartphones.

COE or Color Filter on Encapsulation is planned to be integrated by Apple to eliminate the polarizer layer traditionally placed, and add functionality straight to the stack of OLED. Removing the polarizer can improve brightness and lessen the thickness of the device. The company also plans to add UDC or Under Display Camera for the internal display to have a better appearance full-screen without a cutout that is visible.


