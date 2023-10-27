Apple launches new iPhone 15 Pro ‘Pro Power’ video

Apple showed a new ad today focusing on the A17 Pro chip of the iPhone 15 Pro.

The video, titled ‘iPhone 15 Pro- Pro Power is just 39 seconds in length and shows a man playing a game on his iPhone. As the game progresses, the man flies into the air and lands on the subway, still playing. In the video description, Apple says that the A17 Pro chip has a 20% faster CPU and twice the speed of Neural Engine, highlighting how it could be used to play the latest and most demanding mobile games.

Apple adds how ‘next level gaming is here’ and touts the Neural Engine and A17 Pro Chip for speed and efficiency, which can be found on the iPhone 15 Pro. Towards the end, Apple gave a pun on how the A17 Pro chip on the iPhone 15 Pro is ‘a game changer.’