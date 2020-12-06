Apple launches repair program for touchscreen issues on iPhone 11

Apple has recently launched a program that addresses touchscreen issues on the iPhone 11. The ‘iPhone 11 Display Module Replacement Program for Touch Issues’ will attempt to fix iPhone 11 displays that don’t respond to touch input due to a faulty component.

Apple mentioned that the program affects only a small percentage of iPhone 11 users. However, specific details such as how many models or which ones are covered are not divulged.

iPhone 11 owners who experience this problem can check their devices’ serial numbers and cross-reference it on Apple’s official support website to see if they qualify for the program. Enter the serial number in the automated verification system and it will tell you if the repair will be covered. From there, you can visit an Authorized Service Provider or Apple Store to have it replaced or repaired free of charge.

The Cupertino-based company says other issues, such as cracked screens may impede the process and will have to be addressed first.