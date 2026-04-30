Apple Looking To Have OLED Micro Curved Panel for 20th Anniversary iPhone

For the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is looking to Samsung to create a custom OLED display that is micro-curved that will be thinner and brighter than current panels in the market.

Apple is rumored to be creating a radical design for their 20th anniversary iPhone; it might have a bezel and a display that curves at the 4 edges. Apple is looking to Samsung create a quad-curved-equal-depth panel that uses micro-curves to maintain curves being very shallow.

2027 will be the 20th anniversary for the iPhone, and Apple is looking to commemorate the event by making a high-end all-glass model that won’t have cutouts around the display. Rumors suggest that an under-display Face ID won’t be available for the device, but some think it is possible. The most recent talks suggest that the company is trying out an under-display camera for the iPhone.