iPhone

Apple Looking To Have OLED Micro Curved Panel for 20th Anniversary iPhone

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Looking To Have OLED Micro Curved Panel for 20th Anniversary iPhone

For the 20th anniversary of the iPhone, Apple is looking to Samsung to create a custom OLED display that is micro-curved that will be thinner and brighter than current panels in the market.


Apple is rumored to be creating a radical design for their 20th anniversary iPhone; it might have a bezel and a display that curves at the 4 edges. Apple is looking to Samsung create a quad-curved-equal-depth panel that uses micro-curves to maintain curves being very shallow.

Apple Looking To Have OLED Micro Curved Panel for 20th Anniversary iPhone

2027 will be the 20th anniversary for the iPhone, and Apple is looking to commemorate the event by making a high-end all-glass model that won’t have cutouts around the display. Rumors suggest that an under-display Face ID won’t be available for the device, but some think it is possible. The most recent talks suggest that the company is trying out an under-display camera for the iPhone.


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