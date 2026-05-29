Apple Looking To Return to Titanium

The upcoming iPhone Pro and future models are not likely to go back to titanium due to local AI demand and issues with heat dissipation. A reporter pushes back on a report they made in the past that the issue is not only related to Apple, arguing that the thermal properties of aluminum are what make it the optimal choice for the current moment.

Apple is checking out revised titanium alloy and liquid metal for future iPhone Pro models, with the 2 materials already earmarked for the foldable iPhone. Apple’s move away from titanium came from complaints about overheating and heat dissipation.

The assessment of the reporter hints that aluminum is deeper in Apple’s plans than expected for the future, with the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro expected to keep the unibody aluminum design as last year’s models. The iPhone 17 Pro suggested that a change in material will not happen before 2027.