Apple Manufacturing Liquid Metal for Frames of Future iPhone Pro Models

Apple is reportedly looking to transition from aluminium for the future of the iPhone and is considering two materials for better heat dissipation and weight balance. Titanium was introduced by Apple to the iPhone 15 Pro Max and Pro models in 2023.

The following models, the iPhone 16 Pro, also had the same material, and it said that the devices were supposed to be more durable. However, they came with problems such as overheating, resulting in Apple moving to aluminum for our current line of iPhone Pro models.

Apple is reportedly going to use improved titanium alloys and liquid metal for the long-rumored iPhone Ultra or the foldable iPhone that will be released this year. The body of the gadget is going to be made of revised titanium for better strength and less weight.

The device that features a titanium frame as of now is the iPhone Air.