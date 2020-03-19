Apple may be looking for new suppliers for its iPhone 12 OLED

Samsung and LG are in line to provide the OLED screens for the new iPhone, however many new companies, including China’s BOE, are also trying hard to become part of Apple’s display supply chain for Apple’s iPhone 12.

According to the sources at DigiTimes, BOE is collaborating with General Interface Solutions on OLED displays, which Apple might use for the rumored 5.4-inch model of the “iPhone 12.” Apple has plans to release the iPhone 12 in fall 2020, including a 6.7-inch, two 6.1-inch, and 5.4-inch models. These devices might also support 5G.

Many reports say that BOE has been trying hard to join the list of Apple suppliers. With GIS, the chances of BOE are higher to supply the OLED for the latest models. Earlier in February, there was a report that claimed BOE was investing heavily in creating production lines for OLED production for Apple products. Despite the news, it is not clear if Apple will choose BOE to supply the components.

In the past, Apple used both Samsung and LG for its displays. Adding BOE in the list will give Apple some other redundant production. It seems that Apple already has enough capacity to produce OLEDs form the existing two and may not need a third.