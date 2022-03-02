Apple might add four new colors for iPhone 13 MagSafe case

A rumor circulating on the world wide web reveals that Apple will be releasing four new colors of its MagSafe case for the iPhone 13.

Apple periodically adds accessories to its hardware, and this year is not looking any different. Aside from the existing silicone cases, it’s believed that Apple wants to give users more color options.

The four new MagSafe case colors are green, blue, red and yellow and have a silicone material. Online leaker ‘Majin Bu’ said that the new iPhone 13 accessories will probably be introduced during the company’s product launch event in spring. The leaker is notably the one to say that there will be eight iPhone 13 cases in September.

It’s believed that Apple is currently preparing for a spring event on March 8. The four new iPhone 13 cases might be making an appearance then. Experts say that Apple might reveal new product updates for the Mac mini and iPhone SE, among others.