iPhone

Apple might introduce a battery case for iPhone 17 Air

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Air

Apple might be adding a battery case to compensate for the lower battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Air.

Advertisements

In the company’s internal tests, around 60-70% of iPhone 17 Air users could use the device without needing a recharge, while the rest of the iPhone lineup would be at around 80-90%. The reason for the ‘worse’ battery life is due to the ultra-thin design Apple intends with the iPhone 17 Air. It’s believed that the thickness would only be 5.5 mm. To compensate, Apple might introduce an optional accessory, specifically a battery case for the device.

iPhone 17 Air

It’s worth noting that Apple introduced battery cases when the iPhone 11 debuted. The case protected the iPhone while adding to the battery capacity. The iPhone 17 Air might not have a SIM card slot, have only a single camera, and a single speaker. The device is expected to launch to the public in September.

Advertisements

TAGGED: , ,
Latest News
iPhone
Apple might have separate launch dates for foldable and standard iPhone
1 Min Read
iPhone 18 Pro
Under-Screen Face ID headed to iPhone 18 Pro
1 Min Read
M4 MacBook Air
The 13-inch M4 MacBook Air 512GB is $150 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
Apple shows off new ‘Hands on with Apple Intelligence’ video
1 Min Read
Spotify
Spotify iOS app updated with new payment options
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
Apple Watch for Kids highlighted in new video ads
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is $69 Off
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence Siri
Cook says Apple Intelligence Siri ‘making progress’
1 Min Read
Google
Google search AI mode tab goes live
1 Min Read
Apple Pay
Mother’s day deal appears on Apple Pay
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 with ANC is $30 Off
1 Min Read
Fortnite
Epic presents ‘Peace Proposal’ to bring back Fortnite on App Store
1 Min Read
Lost your password?