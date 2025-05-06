Apple might introduce a battery case for iPhone 17 Air

Apple might be adding a battery case to compensate for the lower battery capacity of the iPhone 17 Air.

In the company’s internal tests, around 60-70% of iPhone 17 Air users could use the device without needing a recharge, while the rest of the iPhone lineup would be at around 80-90%. The reason for the ‘worse’ battery life is due to the ultra-thin design Apple intends with the iPhone 17 Air. It’s believed that the thickness would only be 5.5 mm. To compensate, Apple might introduce an optional accessory, specifically a battery case for the device.

It’s worth noting that Apple introduced battery cases when the iPhone 11 debuted. The case protected the iPhone while adding to the battery capacity. The iPhone 17 Air might not have a SIM card slot, have only a single camera, and a single speaker. The device is expected to launch to the public in September.