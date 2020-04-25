Apple might postpone launch of iPhone SE Plus until the second half of 2021

According to Apple Analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo Apple might postpone the launch of the iPhone SE Plus until next year. Earlier in a previous note, Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple will release the iPhone SE Plus in the first half of 2021, but now he thinks that Apple might postpone the launch.

In a report, he said, that Apple predicted to launch a new iPhone SE the first half of 2021. However, now Apple is likely to postpone the new model’s launch to the second half of 2021. Those who are looking forward to the launch of iPhone SE Plus can expect it to have a 5.5 or 6.1-inch display.

The design will be similar to iPhone 11. The iPhone SE Plus will not have Face ID. However, it will have a Touch ID. There will be a smaller notch as the font will only have a microphone, standard front-facing camera, and speaker. There have been no details on the price of the iPhone SE Plus.

However, it will have a lower price tag as it belongs to the SE family. Earlier this month Apple launched iPhone SE. the starting price of this phone is $399. It has an A13 processor.