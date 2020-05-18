Apple might release iPhone 12 mini later this year

According to a report by BusinessInsider, the new Apple iPhone 12 might also come with a smaller screen size variant. The report says that it might be a 5.4-inch variant that will be even smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro which as a 5.8-inch screen.

Apple has been launching more than one version or a variant of its flagship smartphone. These variants have different sizes and prices. However, BusienssInsider reports that Apple has taken a step forward and will release four variants of the upcoming iPhone 12.

One of these models is a smaller version which Apple might call iPhone 12 Mini. It will have a 5.4-inch screen which is smaller than iPhone 11 Pro but large than the iPhone SE’s 5.8-inch display.

All these four versions might have OLED displays. It is also reported that the smaller-sized iPhone 12 is also expected to come with two cameras. The expensive models the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will have triple rear cameras. The new iPhone 12 will support 5G.

BusinessInsider also notes that the iPhone 12 Mini might also have a smaller notch. A report from Bloomberg also says that Apple is working on minimizing the size of the notch. There is also a rumor that the 5.4-inch model of the iPhone 12 might also have a new design much similar to iPad Pro.

According to Bloomberg, Apple might release the new models later in fall 2020.