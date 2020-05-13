Apple might rely on iPhones to stream sessions at WWDC 2020

Earlier Apple commented on Hollywood’s limited adoption of iPhone for various at-home productions. Apple said that the iPhone’s broadcast video quality is suitable for professional applications.

Back in April ABC gave details about the 45 crew members using the unconventional methods to wrap up the American Idol season. The team used iPhone 11 Pro with several other accessories to wrap up the show. The arrangement had three iPhone 11 Pro models, a ring light, and a tripod.

Several other broadcasters have also found success in using an all-iPhone setup. NBC recently used the iPhone setup to air “Parks and Recreation” with a process similar to American Idol. The talk show “Conan” is also relying on iPhone to film the episodes and segments that air on its YouTube channel.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning on using iPhones to stream WWDC sessions this year.

Apple is likely to rely on using the conventional high-end broadcast cameras for WWDC’s keynote and other important segments at the event. However, it is not clear how Apple plans on streaming multiple technical sessions for the entire week-long conference.