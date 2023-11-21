Apple planning on making its own iPhone camera sensors

Apple might be looking to expand its in-house component production for the iPhone, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman detailed how Apple might come up with in-house camera sensors for the upcoming iPhone lineup. Design work is gradually being brought within the company, using internal content than through third-party suppliers. Cameras could be the next item on the list for the Cupertino-based company.

More than just the iPhone, the in-house camera sensors might be used on other Apple products, such as mixed reality headsets and the Apple Car. An in-house design process can also allow Apple to improve the component functions and plan developments in the future for software-hardware integration. It isn’t the first time Apple tried producing in-house components. Notable solutions include the Apple Silicon, plans for a 5G modem, and a new battery technology for iPhones and other mobile devices.