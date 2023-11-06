Apple plans to assemble iPhone 17 in India

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple’s next iPhone will be assembled in India.

The analyst posted recently that India will be the region for the new product introduction for the iPhone 17, which marks the first developing of a new iPhone that’s not in China. Kuo posted a timeline of production and claims that the iPhone 17 project will start at the second quarter of 2025.

Apple chose India for assembling the iPhone 17 as the smartphone has a ‘lower difficulty’ in terms of design, which means risk will be minimized. Older iPhones have been assembled in the region for a few years and as an effort to move the process outside China. In a span of time, Apple has delegated more responsibilities, assigning a percentage of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 before the product launched.

Tata, Pegatron, and Foxconn are partners who will manufacture the upcoming iPhone in India.