Apple plans to have ‘Energy Efficient’ component for foldable iPhone

Apple is working on improving a vital component for its foldable iPhone to improve battery life.

The thinner case and foldable screen nature almost equals a shorter battery life. It’s been said that Samsung and Apple are experiencing difficulties having to make thinner batteries for future products. However, it seems that Apple has solved the problem by focusing on improving one component, the Display Driver Integrated Circuit. A leaker by the handle ‘Mobile Phone Chip Expert’ said that the Cupertino-based company is looking to ‘improve power efficiency’ this way.

The rumor has been corroborated by ‘yeux1122’ who said that Apple ‘will achieve the goal’ with the component. DDI is connected to the heat output and overall power consumption of a display. When Apple achieves this, there’s no sense in making the improvement for only the foldable iPhone, which means the company might adopt it in future Apple products.