Apple promises France lower radiation fix for the iPhone 12

Apple will be releasing an update for the iPhone 12 devices to address France’s concern of high electromagnetic radiation levels.

The country ordered a stop on iPhone 12 sales after it was discovered that the device did not meet electromagnetic radiation compliance in line with EU standards. The increase in radiation was believed to have come from software updates- it seems that the radiation wasn’t so high when the iPhone 12 launched three years ago.

The ANFR body had Apple remove the model from the market on September 12 due to ‘the model exceeding the limit’ for electromagnetic absorption. In line with this order, the body told Apple to issue a recall for every iPhone 12 sold in France. Regulators said radiation was above the acceptable standard but was apparently still safe to use.

Apple accepted and said that it would release a new software update to fix the radiation concerns.