Apple publishes iPhone photography awards

Apple recently highlighted a ‘best of’ photos captured by iPhones.

Advertisements

The iPhone Photography Awards is held every year and chooses the best photos captured by an iPhone. In 2024, the winners were announced, all of them taken from an iPhone 15 model. In first place was a black and white photo taken from an iPhone 15 Pro Max, with the subject a boy looking at an aquarium. After that, an iPhone 11 Pro Max image took the next spot, showing swimmers participating in a lifeguard camp. Up next was an iPhone 15 Pro image featuring Cambodian children.

Apple has split the categories into several categories, including travel, still life, portrait, people, nature, lifestyle, landscape and cityscape, children, architecture, animals, and abstract, among others. The winning images are on full display at the official IPPA webpage. All those who own an iPad and iPhone can submit images albeit with a fee.