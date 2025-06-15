Apple Puts iPhone XS on Vintage List

Apple’s vintage list now has the iPhone XS as the latest addition.

The iPhone XS now belongs to the official vintage list according to the official website. Apple puts a device in the Vintage section when the product passes the 5-year mark after it has stopped selling. Apple Authorized Service Providers and Apple Stores can still repair vintage Apple products, but it depends on whether the component is available or not. After 5 years, the iPhone XS will be put on the Obsolete list, which will no longer receive support for repairs and services.

Apple debuted the iPhone XS in 2018 as an upgrade to the iPhone X. It has dual SIM support, improved cameras, and the A12 Bionic chip. The XS Max version had a larger display at 6.5 inches. Apple placed the XS Max on the vintage list on November last year. The iPad 5 was also moved from Vintage to Obsolete.