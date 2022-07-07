Apple raises price of iPhone 13 in Japan

By Samantha Wiley
@EditorWiley
Published
iPhone

The iPhone 13 lineup has been marked up in Japan after the region experiences weakening currency and inflation.

iPhone 13

International pricing mainly depends on logistic and currency values. Just about a week ago, the Japanese iPhone 13 was cheaper compared to its US counterpart, with the base iPhone 13 with 128GB storage priced at 99,800 yen, or around $732. Today, the same model and configuration is priced at 117,800 yen, or around $864.

All iPhone 13 models have experienced the same markup, with the largest price hike seen on the iPhone 13 Pro Max model. The 128GB configuration is now priced $1,173 from $989; for comparison, the same iPhone 13 Pro Max is only $1,099.

The reason for the price hike is that the USD had gotten 18% stronger compared to the Japanese yen. Consumers are also in the midst of inflation which affects nearly every commodity.

Photo of author

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.