Apple reduces the trade-in prices as the iPhone 12 launch is near

Every year Apple reduces the trade-in prices of the old models of the iPhone or other Apple devices when the new on nears the release. Now with only two months until Apple’s launch events Apple has cut down the price of the old phones for trade-in. For those users who are looking for a trade-in, it is good news.

According to Apple the price of the most recent models has dropped by $30 to $50. Other models have dropped by $5–$20. There are a few models that have seen no change in the trade-in values.

Now the trade-in value of iPhone XS Max is down to $450 from $500. iPhone XS is down to $370 from $420. Apple has reduced the trade-in price of these phones by $50. iPhone X is down to $280 from $320. iPhone XR is down to $270 from $300. iPhone 8 Plus is down to $220 from $250. iPhone 7 Plus is down to $130 from $150. iPhone 7 is down to $110 from $120. iPhone 6S is down to $70 from $80. Apple hasn’t changed the trade-in value of iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, and iPhone 8.