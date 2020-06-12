Apple registers nine unreleased iPhones on the Eurasian Economic Commission database

According to a list uncovered by MySmartPrice, Apple has registered an unreleased Mac and nine new and unannounced models of iPhone in the Eurasian Economic Commission database. This list is also confirmed by MacRumors.

These new unreleased models have the new model identifiers A2172, A2176, A2342, A2341, A2403, A2399, A2408, A2411, and the A2407. Several rumors suggest that Apple will release four new iPhone 12 models and all these models will have OLED display. These new devices will be two 6.1-inch models, one new 5.4-inch device, and one 6.7-inch handset.

Based on these new uncovered model numbers A2172 and the A2176 may be more affordable models. Also, these models are all listed to run on iOS 13. Besides these new iPhone models, the list also includes a new unknown Mac model that bears the identifier A2330. This Mac Model also runs on macOS Catalina 10.15.

There have been several rumors about a new Mac. Mark Gurman of Bloomberg also said that a new Mac model will be coming later in 2020. Earlier this week, leaker Sonny Dickson claimed in a tweet saying that a new Mac will be announced in this year’s WWDC.