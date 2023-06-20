iPhone

Apple releases new ‘Shot on iPhone’ Video

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley
Shot on iPhone

Apple has shared a new ‘Shot on iPhone’ video showcasing the iPhone 14 Pro’s camera features.

The video, titled ‘The Great Escape’, is just two and a half minutes in length but it shows off all the camera capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro, including Action mode, Cinematic mode, Macro mode, and Low Light, among others. The story involves a skateboarder who goes through the market and is followed by another who captures the video using an iPhone. A narrator lays out the features as each one is highlighted in the video.

‘The Great Escape’ is available to watch on the official Apple YouTube channel. It’s believed that there will only be a few ‘Shot on iPhone’ ad videos for the iPhone 14 since the new lineup will be coming soon. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 15 lineup, including the iPhone 15 Pro, in the fall of this year.

