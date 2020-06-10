Apple releases new silicone cases for iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro

Apple has released Apple Watch Sports bands in the new summer colors; along with that release Apple has also now launched Silicone Cases for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models. Apple releases these new cases almost in similar colors as the sports bands.

As the new season arrives Apple giving out light-colored silicone cases along with the light-colored sports bands means Apple is taking the summer season to market its products.

Currently, the customers can now purchase these new silicone cases from Apple’s online store. These will be soon available in the retail stores. Apple has set the price of each of these silicone cases at $39.

Apple releases these cases in three colors including Vitamin C, Seafoam, and Linen Blue, these colors are shades of orange, light green, and dark blue, respectively.

Apple also released the coastal gray color for the wrist band but there seems to be no coastal gray color for the silicone case. Apple refreshes the colors of its various accessories before the major events such as WWDC this year which is only two weeks away. It is a digital event that will start on June 22.