Apple removes Ad’s vocal in Song for iPhone 14 launch ad

Two months after releasing its iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 launch ad, Apple removed the vocals of the accompanying song to prevent complaints.

The launch ad, which was revealed in September, became hugely popular and not for the right reasons. The original ad had Idris Elba’s single, ‘Biggest’ accompanying the sequence, but to prevent possible backlash of hearing the n-word the Cupertino-based company decided to drop the vocals of the song altogether.

Now, the launch ad on YouTube and social media features only the song, which is repeated in a loop until the end. The video still credits Elba for the music in the video description despite only having the background track.

Apple’s iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 ad refers to the ‘biggest’ launch of the flagship phone, with the iPhone 14 Plus having a 6.7-inch screen. There’s no announcement or mention as to when the vocals will be reinserted, if at all.