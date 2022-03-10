Apple reveals 3rd Gen iPhone SE

Apple recently unveiled its third generation iPhone SE during the ‘Peek Performance’ event.

The new iPhone SE has several notable improvements, including a 12MP rear camera, 5G connectivity and the A15 Bionic chip. As far as appearance goes the model has the same curved edges and aluminum glass design. The display has been upgraded to Ceramic Shield, which sports IP67 water resistance. Familiar features such as Touch ID and 64, 128 and 256GB storage have also made a comeback.

Other notable features include fast-charging capability, wireless charging, 4K video recording and a 4.7 inch Retina HD display.

Battery life is rated at two hours more than its predecessor at full charge, and pricing for the new model starts at $429. It’s available in (PRODUCT)RED, Starlight and Midnight. Preorders go live starting March 11, and those who are interested can purchase it at an Apple Store beginning March 18.