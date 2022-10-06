Apple reveals new iPhone 14 Pro camera ad ‘Chase’

A new video ad highlighting the new iPhone 14 Pro’s camera goes online.

The video, titled ‘iPhone 14 Pro – Chase’ is just over a minute in length and starts with a chicken running. In the next scene, the cameraman follows a chef in a restaurant fight scene, then a dance number and a stop motion animation. The sequence continues with a car chase, a helicopter scene and finally, a man in freefall.

At the end is a man taking a photo of the ‘Chase’ film using his iPhone 14 Pro. Apple puts out a byline of ‘the most pro camera ever’ as the focus goes back to the chicken. During all those scenes, the camera’s features, such as ProRAW, Action Mode and 4K Cinematic Mode were superimposed.

The video is available to watch on Apple’s official YouTube channel. Both the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 Pro are available to purchase at Apple.com, with prices starting at $999.