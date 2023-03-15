Apple Rolls Out New ‘Hello Yellow’ commercial

A new commercial ad highlighting the new iPhone 14 color option has been released.

‘Hello Yellow’ is Apple’s newest ad promoting the new color for the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14. The 39-second video shows a man who pulls out his yellow iPhone 14 and gets transported into an animated world. He walks around the city recording scenes using his smartphone- at the end of the video, the caption ‘Hello Yellow’ appears on the screen. The background music is Lio’s ‘Le Banana Split’.

The yellow iPhone joined existing color options Starlight, Midnight, Purple, Blue, and (Product)RED on March 7. Aside from the color change, nothing is different, hardware-wise. The iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 are equipped with the A15 Bionic chip, a new Action mode photography feature, Emergency SOS, and Crash Detection.

Those interested can now order the Yellow iPhone 14 at the official Apple.com website and retail locations.