Apple rolls out new ‘Shot on iPhone 12’ film techniques

Apple has recently added a new video to its YouTube channel. ‘Shot on iPhone 12’ Film Techniques entertains as well as teaches aspiring content creators how they could shoot interesting takes and perspectives on their iPhones.

The 3 minute long video highlights improvised and DIY techniques that can be achieved on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12, specifically crane shots, lighting effects using a bike wheel and headlamp and Ultra Wide for adding unique perspectives.

Apple in the description mentioned how the behind the scenes shows how simple filmmaking could be and how you can turn your movies into ‘The Movies’. Those interested can try out the techniques at home as it uses everyday objects and Apple’s iPhone 12.

‘Shot on iPhone’ Film Techniques is the latest ad to come out of the ‘Shot on iPhone’ platform. Previous entries include filmmakers and photographers, and a floral iPhone photography walkthrough.