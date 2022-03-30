Apple rumored to keep camera bump in iPhone 14 for larger camera sensors

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that it’s likely that Apple will keep its iPhone 14 rear bump to accommodate the bigger 48MP camera sensors.

Diagrams and schematics of the upcoming flagship phone surfaced on the internet, with a notable mention on the camera bump found at the rear. It’s believed that the Cupertino-based company will continue the feature due to the camera lens trend Apple is taking.

Apple might be moving from 12MP to 48MP, which is considered to be a huge upgrade. The only downside is that the sensors will be bigger, and as such the bump might be retained.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

Kuo says that the 48MP image sensor will be bigger by anywhere between 25 to 25 percent, and its footprint will be larger at 5 to 10 percent. Within a confined space it makes sense to keep the bump so the internal won’t be affected by the change.