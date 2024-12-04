iPhone

Apple rumored to use titanium Chassis for the iPhone 17 Pro model

By Samantha Wiley
iPhone 17 Pro

The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max models anticipated by next year will be having a titanium chassis similar to the Pro lineup of the iPhone 16.

Back in November, it was reported that the iPhone 17 Pro models may be the first iPhones leaning towards the higher end that would come in a frame made from aluminum. Stainless steel materials were used on iPhone 15 Pro frames before, Apple eventually introduced the iPhone 15 Pro in a titanium chassis, deeming it a major upgrade for the gadget.

iPhone 17 Pro

The report states that the major change in design will have the upper back made from aluminum material, featuring a camera bump that’s rectangular that’s aluminum instead of the standard 3D glass, while the bottom half will retain glass material to enable wireless charging.

The iPhone 17 line is anticipated to be released in the fall as usual, featuring the rumored ultra-thin model, ProMotion, and more features.

