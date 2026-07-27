iPhone

Apple Searching for Cut in Prices in OLED Panels

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Searching for Cut in Prices in OLED Panels
Apple Searching for Cut in Prices in OLED Panels

Apple is looking for a cut in prices for OLED panels from suppliers of the technology for their upcoming iPhone 18 Pro in the midst of component and memory chip price increases. Apple has planned to pay about $70 per panel for OLED panels but may pay less.


LG Display and Samsung Display are expected to supply the OLED panels at about $66 per panel, meaning that they will pay 20% less for the panels for their device. But the OLED panel for the iPhone 18 is anticipated to need better complexity in manufacturing.

Apple Searching for Cut in Prices in OLED Panels

All manufacturers for smartphones are looking to offset the increased prices in components and memory by minimizing expenses in procurement for other components of their devices, such as modules for cameras and display panels.

Apple will be releasing the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max in September this year, with the base iPhone 18 releasing early next year.


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