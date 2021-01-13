Apple sells nearly 18 million iPhone 12’s in China in the 4th quarter of 2020

The iPhone 12 exceeded all expectations when it came to sales in China for the fourth quarter of 2020, according to DigiTimes.

Apple sold 18 million iPhone 12 units, or more than 20 percent in market share in Q4. Analysts expect the trend to continue through the Lunar New Year and match shipment volume for the model as with the previous quarter.

18 million iPhone 12s is impressive given the fact that during the time over 90 percent of the smartphone market in China were held by Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi and Huawei. In line with market data the iPhone 12 pushed back the Chinese-branded phones to 78 percent. DigiTimes allayed concerns about supply and demand, with mobile semiconductors being in short supply.

Apple’s transition to 5G should make for more units sold in the Chinese market, as more and more people are upgrading from 4G to 5G supported models. Shipments in China total 160 million out of 300 million units in total.