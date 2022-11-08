Apple sends iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max low shipment notice

Apple recently posted a Newsroom press release regarding the supply of its latest iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

In the post, Apple warned consumers about the late shipment of the iPhone 14 Pro, saying how COVID-19 restrictions in China affected the production of the smartphone. Currently, the facility has been operating at reduced capacity to prioritize the safety and health of its supply chain partners and their workers.

The Foxconn facility in Zhengzhou, China is the primary assembly line of the iPhone 14. Reports say that it has been operating at a 30% reduced capacity because of COVID restrictions, which means customers will have to wait longer to get their iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Pro orders. On the US Apple.com website, both models have a 3-4 week estimated shipping time.

China ordered a week-long lockdown in the region following an outbreak on November 2.