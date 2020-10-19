Apple sets up additional iPhone launch channels with express Storefront locations

Apple is preparing for a busy product launch season by expanding its Express Storefront service and reopening several Apple Stores.

Apple products such as the HomePod mini, new iPad Air, iPhone 12 and MagSafe accessories will be out mid-November. The Cupertino-based company have opened iPhone 12 order channels thru local stores as part of easing demand and being as safe as possible.

Express Storefront began in September and feature the ‘Express’ format with plexiglass shields, outside kiosks and a temporary wall. Furthermore, services are largely limited to Genius Support via appointments and online order pickups.

It’s also possible to try the iPhone 12 before buying one for yourself by scheduling a Shop with a Specialist appointment for a one-on-one. Doing this does not guarantee a product purchase or Genius Support; however, the online store should be more than sufficient for those who want to order the latest Apple products.