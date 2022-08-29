Apple starts sending iPhone 14 event invites

Apple’s September 7 event invite is an AR feature for the iPad and iPhone.

Apple has used augmented reality objects before, with ‘California Streaming’ and ‘Peek Performance’ being the latest. Now, the Cupertino-based company has come up with a social media post to highlight the event and encourage people to participate.

On iPad and iPhones, users can visit the event webpage to experience the ‘Far Out’ element. Tapping the Apple logo puts it on AR view, while on macOS computers users should download the file and open it in Quick Look. In AR, the object can be viewed 360 degrees and displays a star field that’s shaped like the company’’s logo.

The iPhone 14 event is titled ‘Far Out’ and is set to launch September 7, 1pm Eastern Time. Notable product announcements for the September event include the Apple Watch Series 8 and a rugged model, the iPhone 14 Pro and more.