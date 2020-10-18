Apple starts shipping iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro MagSafe case and charger

Apple official MagSafe case and chargers have begun shipping to customers, with photos showing up on Twitter.

Several cases have also appeared in Apple Stores in countries like Germany, Canada and the US and are available to pick up. MagSafe is a new charging technology that improves quality of life on the iPhone 12. Strategically-placed magnets on the rear align, charge and support Qi charging mats.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro MagSafe case and charger

MagSafe also brings a new line of accessories and cases for the iPhone 12 lineup, including clear, leather, and silicone cases that connect to the back. There’s also a leather wallet accessory and third party products from Otterbox and Belkin.

In unboxing images and videos the magnets are placed in a ring around the interior. The charger is made of matte silver aluminum material instead of the usual polished metal in previous iterations. Furthermore, it’s confirmed that the silicone cases cover the iPhone’s bottom area.