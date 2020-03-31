Apple still on track to launch 5G-based Apple iPhone

A report by Bloomberg says that Apple still has plans to release 5G iPhone in fall 2020.

According to the report, there are signs that the manufacturing of the new 5G iPhone is getting back on track. The report says, “The next 5G iPhone is on schedule to release during this fall” The reason for this is mass production will not start until May 2020.

It was because of the COVID-19 outbreak that Foxconn did not reopen iPhone’s assembly plant in Zhengzhou. It is now reported that Foxconn is offering bonuses for its staff and workers to assemble the products in time.

The expected Apple 12 with 5G capabilities has many other features such as OLED displays in all the models. Apple plans to release three models with 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch models. Also, it is expected that these devices will have a flat-edged metallic frame.

There were early reports by Nikkei that Apple is considering delaying the release of the iPhone 12, but those reports are not authentic. DigiTimes also said that Apple did not ask the suppliers to delay the production of Print Board Circuits.

Bloomberg also notes that other Apple devices could be delayed. The reason is that there are several disruptions in Apple’s supply chain and that Foxconn is not the only Apple supplier. The COVID-19 has affected the entire Apple supply chain network.