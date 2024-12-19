Apple stops distributing the Third Generation iPhone SE, iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in Europe

Apple will reportly stop distributing the iPhone 14, Third Generation iPhone SE, and the iPhone 14 Plus this month for European Union countries, acting in accordance with a regulation that will soon need phones that are newly sold which have wired charging to be supplied with a port for USB-C in the said countries. The three models mentioned still have a lightning port to support wired charging.

The three iPhone models will not be sold anymore via the online store and retail stores of Apple for the EU. Authorized Apple Resellers in the region can still sell the iPhones until the remaining stock has been sold. This will be implemented on the 28th of December, at the same time when the regulation is set to take action. Apple will most likely start phasing out the iPhones in Switzerland. Other products that use the lightning port to charge, such as the extended Magic Keyboard which has no Touch ID, may also be affected and Apple may no longer sell these products in the EU.