Apple Stores are getting the iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island treatment

The iPhone 14 Pro is now arriving in stores, with pre-orders already being sent to customers. To coincide with this, Apple Stores have begun putting up Dynamic Island decorations as well as other themed updates.

The Dynamic Island is a new feature on the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 pro. The cutout replaces the notch and is shaped like a pill and is made of a hole punch and a smaller oval.

The feature uses software to contract and expand, showing different information depending on what apps are opened. Currently, Dynamic Island works natively with Apple apps such as Apple Music and Maps, with the Cupertino-based company promising more in the arrival of iOS 16.1 and beyond.

Island-shaped window designs have begun appearing on storefronts, with fixtures showing off the iPhone 14 Pro models and its different colors. The store imagery and marketing have also been refreshed to coincide with the launch of the Apple Watch Series 8 and the iPhone 14 Pro.