Apple suppliers told to produce more iPhone 14 Pro

Apple suppliers are told to shift to iPhone 14 Pro production as a means to keep up with the demand.

Due to the strong sales of the newly released iPhone 14 Pro, Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch production lines from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro. Analyst Ming Chi Kuo says that the move may help improve the company’s Q4 numbers and satisfy the demand for the smartphone.

Due to strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro models, my latest survey indicates that Apple has asked Hon Hai to switch the production lines of the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 14 Pro models, which will help improve Apple's product mix/iPhone ASP in 4Q22. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) September 19, 2022

Various data from reports and researchers show that the iPhone 14 Pro is performing better than expected. Financial institution Morgan Stanley reveals that the iPhone 14 cycle has been more ‘robust’, with data collected from preorders and lead times.

Meanwhile, data from JP Morgan shows the same thing- demand for the new iPhone 14 Pro is coming in strong, with a 35-day lead time, while the iPhone 14 Pro Max is set at 41 days on average. The iPhone 14 Plus comes in at 21 days.